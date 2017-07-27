Methanex Corp (MX.TO)
MX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
63.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
63.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Avg. Vol
353,700
353,700
52-wk High
$69.88
$69.88
52-wk Low
$46.21
$46.21
About
Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a...
Overall
|Beta:
|1.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,231.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|85.68
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|2.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Methanex increases share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float
* Methanex increases its existing share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float
BRIEF-Methanex reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46
* Methanex reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings and increases dividend by 9%
|Price
|Chg
|Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI.OQ)
|$12.05
|--
|FutureFuel Corp. (FF.N)
|$15.25
|+0.26
|Terravia Holdings Inc (TVIAQ.PK)
|$0.00
|+0.00
|Velocys PLC (VLSV.L)
|38.38
|+5.25
|KiOR Inc (KIORQ.PK)
|--
|--