Nanogate SE (N7GG.DE)
N7GG.DE on Xetra
51.37EUR
5:31pm IST
51.37EUR
5:31pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.37 (+0.73%)
€0.37 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€51.00
€51.00
Open
€51.49
€51.49
Day's High
€51.86
€51.86
Day's Low
€51.12
€51.12
Volume
1,472
1,472
Avg. Vol
11,168
11,168
52-wk High
€53.98
€53.98
52-wk Low
€30.62
€30.62
About
Nanogate SE is a Germany-based company whose primary area of activity is the provision of support to companies dealing with chemical nanotechnology. Its two categories of products are: nano composites and nano formulations. Nano composites are used to develop solutions for equipping products with new functional properties. Nano... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€240.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4.51
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09