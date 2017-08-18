Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)
NABV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
131.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.10 (-0.08%)
Rs131.70
Rs132.10
Rs134.50
Rs130.60
180,918
293,488
Rs155.00
Rs103.10
Nava Bharat Ventures Limited is engaged in power generation, mining, ferro alloys and agri-business. The Company's segments include Ferro Alloys, Power and Sugar. The Company's power plants in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha have a total power generating capacity of approximately 440 megawatt. The Company manufactures... (more)
|1.26
|Rs22,652.30
|178.58
|1.00
|0.79
BRIEF-Nava Bharat Ventures approves formation of SPV as a unit co in Singapore
* Nava Bharat Ventures - approved formation of SPV as a unit co in singapore with an investment commitment upto $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Nava Bharat ventures June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 218.8 million rupees versus 242.3 million rupees year ago