131.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs131.70
Open
Rs132.10
Day's High
Rs134.50
Day's Low
Rs130.60
Volume
180,918
Avg. Vol
293,488
52-wk High
Rs155.00
52-wk Low
Rs103.10

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited is engaged in power generation, mining, ferro alloys and agri-business. The Company's segments include Ferro Alloys, Power and Sugar. The Company's power plants in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha have a total power generating capacity of approximately 440 megawatt. The Company manufactures... (more)

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,652.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 178.58
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.79

BRIEF-Nava Bharat Ventures approves formation of SPV as a unit co in Singapore

* Nava Bharat Ventures - approved formation of SPV as a unit co in singapore with an investment commitment upto $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Nava Bharat ventures June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 218.8 million rupees versus 242.3 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017
