Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE)
NAFG.DE on Xetra
68.86EUR
5:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.09 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€68.77
Open
€68.89
Day's High
€69.14
Day's Low
€68.60
Volume
61,429
Avg. Vol
204,237
52-wk High
€79.29
52-wk Low
€46.07
About
Aurubis AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of primary copper and precious metals, the recycling of secondary raw materials and the processing of copper into final products. Its product portfolio comprises rod and specialty wire, such as cast rod, directly cast, oxygen-free copper rod and a variety of drawn... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,096.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|44.96
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|1.82
Financials
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.