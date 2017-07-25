Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)
NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
711.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.90 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs713.70
Open
Rs722.90
Day's High
Rs724.00
Day's Low
Rs709.20
Volume
19,640
Avg. Vol
67,037
52-wk High
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00
About
Navin Fluorine International Limited is engaged in the chemicals business. The Company focuses on fluorine chemistry, producing refrigeration gases, some basic building block fluorides and specialty organofluorines. Its business units include refrigerants, which manufactures refrigerant gases under the Mafron brand; inorganic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,251.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.28
|Dividend:
|2.60
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Navin Fluorine International June-qtr profit after tax rises
* June quarter profit after tax 491.1 million rupees versus 436.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Navin Fluorine International says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co
* Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Navin Fluorine International seeks members' nod for sub division of shares in ratio of 1:5
* Seeks members' nod for sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: