National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

60.90INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs61.40
Open
Rs61.40
Day's High
Rs62.20
Day's Low
Rs60.30
Volume
337,120
Avg. Vol
1,023,594
52-wk High
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50

About

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is an India-based company engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. The Company's business segments are Urea and Other Products, including industrial products, bio fertilizers and traded products. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.93
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs31,568.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 490.58
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 1.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Latest News about NAFT.NS

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 5

Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hanuman Foods

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's National Fertilizers June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit of 2.4 million rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India says to raise about 5.35 bln rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale

* India says to raise about 5.35 billion rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale Source text - (The retail portion of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) OFS oversubscribed by retail investors. Against the 20% portion amounting to ₹ 107.14 cr reserved for retail investors, the total bids of ₹178.67 cr has been received, thus the retail portion got oversubscribed approximately 1.66 times. The Non Retail portion of the OFS opened on 26th July, 2017. Total subscription of ₹ 578.8 cr has been receive

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's National Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage:

18 May 2017
