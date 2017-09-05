* India says to raise about 5.35 billion rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale Source text - (The retail portion of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) OFS oversubscribed by retail investors. Against the 20% portion amounting to ₹ 107.14 cr reserved for retail investors, the total bids of ₹178.67 cr has been received, thus the retail portion got oversubscribed approximately 1.66 times. The Non Retail portion of the OFS opened on 26th July, 2017. Total subscription of ₹ 578.8 cr has been receive