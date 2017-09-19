Edition:
India

National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.BO)

NALU.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

84.85INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs85.50
Open
Rs86.05
Day's High
Rs87.20
Day's Low
Rs84.50
Volume
1,142,121
Avg. Vol
673,986
52-wk High
Rs89.40
52-wk Low
Rs45.55

Chart for

About

National Aluminium Company Limited is engaged in the production of alumina, aluminum and power. The Company operates in three segments: Chemicals, Aluminium and Unallocated Common. Chemicals include calcined alumina, alumina hydrate and other related products. Aluminium includes aluminum ingots, wire rods, billets, strips,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs158,210.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,932.93
Dividend: 2.80
Yield (%): 4.34

Financials

Latest News about NALU.BO

BRIEF-Hindustan Copper signs MoU with National Aluminium and Mineral Exploration Corp

* Hindustan Copper - MoU signed between co, National Aluminium Co and Mineral Exploration Corp to explore possibility of forming a JV company

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's National Aluminium Co June-qtr profit down 4 pct

* June quarter profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.35 billion rupees last year

09 Aug 2017

Morning News Call - India, June 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese

06 Jun 2017

NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman

NEW DELHI India's National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has put all its overseas projects on hold, including one in Iran, in order to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.

05 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman

* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's NALCO inks MoU with India govt for setting higher FY targets in production, turnover, capex

* Says National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has signed an MoU with the ministry of mines

25 May 2017
» More NALU.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates