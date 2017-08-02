Edition:
306.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs306.50
Open
Rs304.00
Day's High
Rs309.85
Day's Low
Rs304.00
Volume
11,360
Avg. Vol
142,013
52-wk High
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company operates a network of hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical centers or test laboratories. The Company operates through Medical and Healthcare Services business segment. The Company offers medical, surgery, and diagnostics and support services. The... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs61,645.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 204.36
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare

* Seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare, wholly owned subsidiary with the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017
