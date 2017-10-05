BRIEF-Natco Pharma's marketing partner Mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S. * Says marketing partner mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S. Market Source text - http://bit.ly/2xUtxo0 Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Natco Pharma rises; U.S. FDA approves generic for multiple sclerosis ** India's Natco Pharma Ltd surges 20 pct to 952.40 rupees to hit its upper circuit limit, the biggest intraday pct gain since July 29, 2013

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wuXVkS Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Natco Pharma to expand API facility in Tamil Nadu - Business Standard

BRIEF-Natco Pharma says co, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​ * Says Natco, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​

BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges * June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection * Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market