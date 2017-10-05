Edition:
Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

NATP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

987.95INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs987.00
Open
Rs980.20
Day's High
Rs994.00
Day's Low
Rs964.85
Volume
159,645
Avg. Vol
426,958
52-wk High
Rs1,090.00
52-wk Low
Rs500.00

Natco Pharma Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing finished dosage formulations (FDF) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Company's segments include active pharmaceuticals ingredient, finished dosage formulations, job works, pharmacy and others. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs173,105.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 174.31
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

