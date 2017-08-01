Edition:
Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)

NAVR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

198.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs198.75
Rs200.00
Rs203.35
Rs198.00
58,052
41,409
Rs247.00
Rs154.75

Navkar Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in Container Freight Station (CFS) operations and related activities. The Company is focused on capitalizing the available opportunities in the logistics space in western India. Its principal products/services that it manufactures/provides include Cargo... (more)

Market Cap(Mil.): Rs26,232.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 142.61
BRIEF-Navkar Corp seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman, MD

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman and MD

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 238.8 million rupees versus 262.6 million rupees year ago

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus 257.6 million rupees year ago

29 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares

* Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZGsSh) Further company coverage:

19 May 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 2

May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 28 & 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Exports

02 May 2017
