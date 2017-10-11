BRIEF-NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees * Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees

BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees * Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai Source text: http://bit.ly/2hiAB34 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project * Gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project to Punj Lloyd for about INR 8.70 billion

BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for 4.64 bln rupees * Signed an agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for an amount of 4.64 billion rupees

BRIEF-NBCC (India) incorporates unit NBCC Environment Engineering Ltd * Says incorporated unit NBCC Environment Engineering Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NBCC (India) announces land purchase from Air India in Mauritius for 31 mln rupees * Says Air India agreed to sell asset measuring 1 acre land in Mauritius to co for INR 31 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uxcFPu) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NBCC (India) incorporates wholly-owned unit namely NBCC International * Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary company namely nbcc international limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2utDeFn) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs MoU with SDMC * Says deal for construction of SDMC headquarters at 5.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: