254.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs253.60
Open
Rs255.90
Day's High
Rs258.00
Day's Low
Rs253.05
Volume
1,104,353
Avg. Vol
1,411,350
52-wk High
Rs258.00
52-wk Low
Rs132.70

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd., provides civil engineering construction services. The Company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC). The PMC segment offers management and...

Overall

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs194,490.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 900.00
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 0.75

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about NBCC.NS

BRIEF-NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees

* Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NBCC ‍signs co-operation institutional relationship MoU with 'Fortum OYJ' - Finland'

* Signed co-operation institutional relationship mou with 'Fortum OYJ' - Finland'

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees

* Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai Source text: http://bit.ly/2hiAB34 Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project

* Gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project to Punj Lloyd for about INR 8.70 billion

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for 4.64 bln rupees

* Signed an agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for an amount of 4.64 billion rupees

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) incorporates unit NBCC Environment Engineering Ltd

* Says incorporated unit NBCC Environment Engineering Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) announces land purchase from Air India in Mauritius for 31 mln rupees

* Says Air India agreed to sell asset measuring 1 acre land in Mauritius to co for INR 31 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uxcFPu) Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) incorporates wholly-owned unit namely NBCC International

* Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary company namely nbcc international limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2utDeFn) Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs MoU with SDMC

* Says deal for construction of SDMC headquarters at 5.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs MoU for re-development of 10 railway stations

* Says execution of MoU for re-development of railway stations integrated with smart city features.

30 Jun 2017
