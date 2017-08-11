NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)
NBEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
134.10INR
3:29pm IST
134.10INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.80 (-2.05%)
Rs-2.80 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs136.90
Rs136.90
Open
Rs138.80
Rs138.80
Day's High
Rs138.80
Rs138.80
Day's Low
Rs132.15
Rs132.15
Volume
85,167
85,167
Avg. Vol
118,119
118,119
52-wk High
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
52-wk Low
Rs100.00
Rs100.00
About
NRB Bearings Limited is engaged in the manufacture of ball and roller bearing. The Company is engaged in the design and production of customized friction solutions. The Company operates through the bearings segment. Its geographical segments are Within India and Outside India. The Company's principal products/services are needle... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs11,645.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|96.92
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|1.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's NRB Bearings June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 126.9 million rupees versus 131.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's NRB Bearings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 129.5 million rupees versus profit 119.9 million rupees year ago