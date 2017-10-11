NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)
NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
94.65INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs93.25
Open
Rs93.30
Day's High
Rs96.25
Day's Low
Rs93.30
Volume
4,759,874
Avg. Vol
3,514,511
52-wk High
Rs103.65
52-wk Low
Rs70.80
About
NCC Limited is engaged in the construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The Company is involved in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, housing, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects and real... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|--
|ROE:
|--
BRIEF-NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees
* Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's NCC June-qtr profit up about 21 pct
* June quarter net profit 634.3 million rupees versus profit of 523.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-NCC seeks members' nod for re-appointment of A A V Ranga Raju as MD
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of A A V Ranga Raju as the managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NCC Ltd March-qtr profit falls 26 pct
* NPAT in march quarter last year was 862.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 25.29 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRzpbD) Further company coverage: