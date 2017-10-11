BRIEF-NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees * Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's NCC June-qtr profit up about 21 pct * June quarter net profit 634.3 million rupees versus profit of 523.4 million rupees last year

BRIEF-NCC seeks members' nod for re-appointment of A A V Ranga Raju as MD * Seeks members' nod for reappointment of A A V Ranga Raju as the managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: