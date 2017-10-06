Edition:
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO)

About

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds interest in mining claims on State of Alaska land in southwest Alaska, the United States, which are part of the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project (the Pebble Project). The Pebble Project is located in southwest...

Latest News about NDM.TO

BRIEF-Pebble Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations

* Pebble Limited Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations focused on a reduced mine-site footprint and enhanced environmental safeguards

06 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-U.S. EPA paves way for stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska

WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.

12 May 2017

U.S. EPA paves way for stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska

WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.

12 May 2017
