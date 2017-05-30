Edition:
India

Nordex SE (NDXG.DE)

NDXG.DE on Xetra

8.97EUR
5:33pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€8.93
Open
€8.93
Day's High
€9.19
Day's Low
€8.90
Volume
303,500
Avg. Vol
841,732
52-wk High
€24.89
52-wk Low
€8.82

Chart for

About

Nordex SE is a Germany-based holding company that, along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, specializing in wind turbines, in Germany and other countries. Under the Nordex brand, the Company offers wind turbines Nordex N90/2500, N100/2500 and N117/2400. In addition to the developmen... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,029.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 96.98
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about NDXG.DE

Nordex signs two power purchase contracts in India - CEO

FRANKFURT Nordex has signed power purchase contracts with Karnataka for two of the German wind turbine maker's parks, its chief executive told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

30 May 2017
» More NDXG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates