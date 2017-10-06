Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)
21,548.39ZAc
23 Oct 2017
119.39 (+0.56%)
21,429.00
21,320.00
21,785.00
21,320.00
319,899
1,097,668
26,900.00
19,800.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R101,604.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|498.11
|Dividend:
|610.00
|Yield (%):
|6.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa
* NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA
Bookrunner tie-up overshadows South Africa's bond return
LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - South Africa sold US$2.5bn of bonds on Tuesday in its first transaction since its downgrade to junk status - but all the chatter was about the line-up of the bookrunners.
Fitch Affirms Ecobank Transnational Inc at 'B'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's (ETI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. ETI is the holding company of the pan-African Ecobank group. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and VIABILITY RATING Fitch rates ETI, a diversified bank holding company, based on the consolidated ri
BRIEF-Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand
* NEDBANK GROUP-2017 GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEPS IS FOR THIS MEASURE TO BE POSITIVE, BUT LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO GROWTH IN NOMINAL GDP
BRIEF-Nedbank says Thulani Sibeko to resign
* Nedbank group- says resignation of Thulani Sibeko as group executive: group marketing, communications and corporate affairs with effect from 27 June