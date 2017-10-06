BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa * ‍NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA​

Bookrunner tie-up overshadows South Africa's bond return LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - South Africa sold US$2.5bn of bonds on Tuesday in its first transaction since its downgrade to junk status - but all the chatter was about the line-up of the bookrunners.

Fitch Affirms Ecobank Transnational Inc at 'B'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's (ETI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. ETI is the holding company of the pan-African Ecobank group. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and VIABILITY RATING Fitch rates ETI, a diversified bank holding company, based on the consolidated ri

BRIEF-Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand * NEDBANK GROUP-2017 GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEPS IS FOR THIS MEASURE TO BE POSITIVE, BUT LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO GROWTH IN NOMINAL GDP