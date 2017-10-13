Edition:
India

Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)

NEKG.DE on Xetra

78.55EUR
5:37pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.25 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€78.80
Open
€78.80
Day's High
€79.53
Day's Low
€78.10
Volume
14,584
Avg. Vol
38,174
52-wk High
€79.53
52-wk Low
€47.03

Chart for

About

Nemetschek SE is a Germany-based software developer for the construction industry. The Company operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media and Entertainment. The Design segment focuses on building information modeling (BIM) oriented solutions for computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided engineering... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,866.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 38.50
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 0.87

Financials

Latest News about NEKG.DE

BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering

13 Oct 2017
» More NEKG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates