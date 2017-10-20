Nexity SA (NEXI.PA)
NEXI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
51.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
51.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€51.46
€51.46
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
99,590
99,590
52-wk High
€55.53
€55.53
52-wk Low
€42.10
€42.10
About
Nexity SA is a residential and commercial real estate developer based in Paris, France. As a developer of residential real estate, the Company provides solutions in individual houses, apartment buildings, and the full development of neighborhoods complete with homes available for rent or purchase, commercial spaces and public... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,860.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.86
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09