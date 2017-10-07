Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)
52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€52.53
--
--
--
--
144,255
€55.90
€44.95
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,248.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.41
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT: sources
LONDON U.S. cable manufacturer General Cable Corp has received tentative bids from European rivals Prysmian , Nexans and NKT , two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of its efforts to find a new owner.
BRIEF-Nexans to install 149 charging stations in ardenne-metropole
* 149 NEXANS CHARGING STATIONS WILL BE INSTALLED AND SUPERVISED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE STARTUP CLEM' IN THE 61 MUNICIPALITIES THAT MAKE UP ARDENNE-MÉTROPOLE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)