Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

BRIEF-No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities after Hurricane Harvey * No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities following Hurricane Harvey

Britain's National Grid to create separate system operator OSLO, Aug 3 Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Foresight Group buys British battery storage project LONDON Foresight Group has made its first foray into battery energy storage, buying a 35 megawatt (MW) project in Britain, the infrastructure and private equity investment manager said on Wednesday.

National Grid reports 14 pct rise in FY adjusted operating profit May 18 National Grid Plc said full-year adjusted operating profit rose 14 percent, helped by strong growth in its UK power transmission units and "favourable timing" in the UK and U.S. businesses partly related to the weather.

Falling costs, new revenues fuel Britain's big battery boom LONDON, May 10 Britain is emerging as a hotbed for utility-scale battery development, with two of Europe's three biggest projects under way there and several companies joining a race that could shake up the energy market.