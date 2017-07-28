Northam Platinum Ltd (NHMJ.J)
NHMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,000.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
5,000.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
22.00 (+0.44%)
22.00 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
4,978.00
4,978.00
Open
4,851.00
4,851.00
Day's High
5,250.00
5,250.00
Day's Low
4,730.00
4,730.00
Volume
828,364
828,364
Avg. Vol
966,770
966,770
52-wk High
6,035.00
6,035.00
52-wk Low
3,593.00
3,593.00
About
Northam Platinum Limited is an independent integrated platinum group metal (PGM) producer. The Company operates through two segments: the Zondereinde mine and the Booysendal mine. The Zondereinde lease area is also the location for the Company's metallurgical operations, which include a smelter and base metals recovery plant.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R24,678.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|509.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
BRIEF-Northam Platinum acquires Platinum Group Metals recycling assets in U.S
* ACQUISITION OF PLATINUM GROUP METALS RECYCLING ASSETS IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
PLATINUM WEEK-Northam Platinum hunting for quality South African mines to buy
LONDON, May 19 South African miner Northam Platinum is searching for mines to buy but is struggling to find high-quality, mechanised operations for sale in South Africa, its chief executive said.