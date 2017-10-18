Edition:
India

NHPC Ltd (NHPC.BO)

NHPC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

27.75INR
11:00am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs28.00
Open
Rs28.00
Day's High
Rs28.15
Day's Low
Rs27.70
Volume
96,800
Avg. Vol
551,398
52-wk High
Rs34.50
52-wk Low
Rs24.00

Chart for

About

NHPC Limited is engaged in electricity generation. The Company is engaged in electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. The Company is also engaged in contracts, project management and consultancy works. Its power stations include Bairasiul, Salal, Chamera-I, Tanakpur, Dhauliganga, Rangit and Loktak. Its focuses on... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs285,209.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,259.32
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 6.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about NHPC.BO

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 18

Oct 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3143.60 NSE 24934.00 ============= TOTAL 28077.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

18 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 16

Oct 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10178.00 NSE 33314.70 ============= TOTAL 43492.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

16 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 3

Oct 3 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 27258.50 NSE 90667.70 ============= TOTAL 117926.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

03 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 29

Sep 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30628.10 NSE 93102.50 ============= TOTAL 123730.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NHPC Ltd gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 20 billion via pvt placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2xwR0ep Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 22

Sep 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12840.40 NSE 42555.70 ============= TOTAL 55396.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

22 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21

Sep 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12571.30 NSE 33628.50 ============= TOTAL 46199.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

21 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 19

Sep 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11771.00 NSE 53170.50 ============= TOTAL 64941.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

19 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 18

Sep 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11283.20 NSE 48188.90 ============= TOTAL 59472.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

18 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 11

Sep 11 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10368.10 NSE 39519.40 ============= TOTAL 49887.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

11 Sep 2017
» More NHPC.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates