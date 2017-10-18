TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 18 Oct 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3143.60 NSE 24934.00 ============= TOTAL 28077.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 16 Oct 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10178.00 NSE 33314.70 ============= TOTAL 43492.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 3 Oct 3 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 27258.50 NSE 90667.70 ============= TOTAL 117926.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 29 Sep 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30628.10 NSE 93102.50 ============= TOTAL 123730.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-NHPC Ltd gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs * Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 20 billion via pvt placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2xwR0ep Further company coverage:

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 22 Sep 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12840.40 NSE 42555.70 ============= TOTAL 55396.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21 Sep 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12571.30 NSE 33628.50 ============= TOTAL 46199.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 19 Sep 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11771.00 NSE 53170.50 ============= TOTAL 64941.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 18 Sep 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11283.20 NSE 48188.90 ============= TOTAL 59472.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M