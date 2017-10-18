NHPC Ltd (NHPC.BO)
27.75INR
11:00am IST
Rs-0.25 (-0.89%)
Rs28.00
Rs28.00
Rs28.15
Rs27.70
96,800
551,398
Rs34.50
Rs24.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs285,209.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,259.32
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|6.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-NHPC Ltd gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 20 billion via pvt placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2xwR0ep Further company coverage:
