BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct * Sept quarter consol net profit 672 million rupees versus profit of 589 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies June qtr consol profit from cont ops up about 68 pct * June quarter consol profit from continuing operations 555 million rupees

BRIEF-NIIT Tech announces acquisition of 55 pct interest in Ruletek by Incessant Technologies * Niit technologies - acquisition of 55% interest in ruletek llc by incessant technologies pvt. ltd., an niit technologies company Source text: http://bit.ly/2sccGHx Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO * Says appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO designate of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s5buFw) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold * Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: