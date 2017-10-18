NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)
612.35INR
3:43pm IST
Rs0.50 (+0.08%)
Rs611.85
Rs612.85
Rs622.00
Rs608.15
489,875
468,841
Rs646.30
Rs366.55
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs34,746.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|61.43
|Dividend:
|12.50
|Yield (%):
|2.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 672 million rupees versus profit of 589 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies June qtr consol profit from cont ops up about 68 pct
* June quarter consol profit from continuing operations 555 million rupees
BRIEF-NIIT Tech announces acquisition of 55 pct interest in Ruletek by Incessant Technologies
* Niit technologies - acquisition of 55% interest in ruletek llc by incessant technologies pvt. ltd., an niit technologies company Source text: http://bit.ly/2sccGHx Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO
* Says appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO designate of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s5buFw) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold
* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NIIT Technologies collaborates with Siam City Cement Public
* Says Siam City Cement Public collaborates with co for building ready IT infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: