Edition:
India

Nike Inc (NKE.N)

NKE.N on New York Stock Exchange

53.06USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.37 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
$52.69
Open
$52.79
Day's High
$53.50
Day's Low
$52.79
Volume
2,660,829
Avg. Vol
2,445,067
52-wk High
$60.53
52-wk Low
$49.04

Chart for

About

NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company's operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): $86,041.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,641.39
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 1.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.85 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.61 10.90
ROE: -- 7.61 14.09

Latest News about NKE.N

UPDATE 1-Puma raises outlook for third time this year

* Puma, Adidas taking U.S. market share from Nike (Adds details, background)

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as Trump's tax plan awaited

* Dollar up 0.5 pct on Yellen's hawkish remarks, tax plan hopes

27 Sep 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

27 Sep 2017

Nike posts slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly 7 years

Nike Inc posted its slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years in the face of intensifying competition from Adidas AG and said it expects a further drop in revenue from North America.

27 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Nike posts slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly 7 years

* Q1 EPS 57 cents vs. est. 48 cents (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Nike Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

27 Sep 2017

Nike's quarterly profit drops 24 pct

Sept 26 Nike Inc reported a 23.9 percent drop in quarterly profit as the world's largest footwear maker discounted heavily and spent more to expand its direct-to-consumer business.

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense

* Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense

26 Sep 2017

Lululemon is leaning toward men to bolster growth

Sept 1 Lululemon Athletica Inc is coming off two straight quarters of solid growth and is forging ahead with expansion plans that include a focus on menswear, a move that could breathe life into an ailing athleisure market.

01 Sep 2017

US STOCKS-S&P 500 index gains after recent selloff; energy stocks fall

* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct (Updates close with details on new lows vs new highs)

22 Aug 2017
» More NKE.N News

Competitors

  Price Chg
adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) €187.25 --
VF Corp (VFC.N) $66.38 +1.03
Li Ning Co. Ltd. (2331.HK) HK$6.80 -0.02
Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PUMG.DE) €348.70 --
Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) $17.48 +1.03
Under Armour Inc (UA.N) $15.91 +0.89
Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU.OQ) $63.29 +3.20

Earnings vs. Estimates