Nilkamal Ltd (NKML.NS)

NKML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,603.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-32.05 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs1,635.85
Open
Rs1,641.70
Day's High
Rs1,644.85
Day's Low
Rs1,600.00
Volume
55,380
Avg. Vol
63,412
52-wk High
Rs2,275.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,210.00

Nilkamal Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing of plastic products and retail sales. The Company's segments are Plastics, which includes injection molded plastic articles, polymers and others; Lifestyle Furniture, Furnishings & Accessories, which includes home furniture, home furnishing and accessories, and... (more)

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,318.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14.92
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 0.70

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

BRIEF-India's Nilkamal June qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 223.7 million rupees versus profit 316.7 million rupees year ago

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Nilkamal March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 322.1 million rupees versus profit 327.2 million rupees year ago

11 May 2017
