NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

NMC.L on London Stock Exchange

2,908.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,908.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
275,450
52-wk High
2,982.00
52-wk Low
1,277.18

NMC Health plc is a private healthcare services provider in the United Arab Emirates. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare and distribution & services. The healthcare segment is engaged in providing professional medical services, comprising diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, provision of all types... (more)

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,821.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 204.29
Dividend: 10.60
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia

* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH

25 Sep 2017

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17

DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

17 Sep 2017

UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent

ABU DHABI, July 1 NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.

01 Jul 2017

Billionaire B. R. Shetty aims for $1 billion in revenue from Indian film epic

ABU DHABI UAE-based Indian billionaire B. R. Shetty, who has interests in healthcare and finance, said on Sunday that he expects to make $1 billion in revenue from his first foray into the film-making business - an adaptation of the epic Sanskrit poem the Mahabharata.

04 Jun 2017

Billionaire B. R. Shetty aims for $1 bln in revenue from Indian film epic

ABU DHABI, June 4 UAE-based Indian billionaire B. R. Shetty, who has interests in healthcare and finance, said on Sunday that he expects to make $1 billion in revenue from his first foray into the film-making business - an adaptation of the epic Sanskrit poem the Mahabharata.

04 Jun 2017

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

23 May 2017

NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia medical unit-sources

DUBAI/ABU DHABI, May 22 UAE health operator NMC Health, asset manager Ashmore Group and Dallah Health are separately considering bids for the Jeddah-based medical services business of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) which could fetch $500 million, sources familiar with the deal said.

22 May 2017
