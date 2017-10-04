BRIEF-NMDC Ltd fixes price of lump iron ore at 2300 rupees per ton * Says fixes price of lump iron ore at INR 2300 per ton w.e.f. Oct 5‍​‍​

BRIEF-NMDC posts total iron ore production of 13.18 mln tonnes in August * Aug total iron ore production of 13.18 million tonnes; Aug sales of 14.99 million tonnes Source text: http://bit.ly/2heEZnL Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NMDC appoints Baijendra Kumar as chairman-cum-managing director * Appoints Baijendra Kumar as chairman-cum-managing director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wJFT0J) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NMDC fixes lump iron ore price at 2,400 rupees per ton * Says price of lump iron ore fixed as INR 2,400 per ton w.e.f. Sept 2

BUZZ-India's NMDC gains on Q1 earnings beat ** Iron ore miner NMDC Ltd's shares rise as much as 2.9 pct to 129.75 rupees

BRIEF-India's NMDC June-qtr profit up about 36 pct * June quarter net profit 9.69 billion rupees versus profit of 7.11 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-NMDC says DIPAM prepared strategic disinvestment plan for NMDC's Steel Plant (NISP), Chhattisgarh‍​ * Says DIPAM prepared strategic disinvestment plan for various pse's including NMDC's steel plant (NISP), Chhattisgarh‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NMDC fixes price of lump ore at 2,225 rupees/WMT * Says fixes price of fines at 1,985 rupees per WMT Source text:http://bit.ly/2tF7VtH Further company coverage: