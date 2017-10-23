Edition:
NN Group NV (NN.AS)

NN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

23 Oct 2017
NN Group NV is the Netherlands-based insurance and investment management company. It operates seven segments. The Netherlands Life segment offers group and individual life insurance products and pensions. The Netherlands Non-life provides motor, transport, fire, liability and travel insurance, as well as income protection... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,120.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 340.75
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 3.49

Fitch Affirms NN Group's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NN Group N.V.'s (NN) core life insurance subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekeringen Maatschappij N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed NN's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is driven

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-ASR shares jump on report it rebuffed Aegon

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Shares of Dutch insurer ASR spiked in afternoon trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Aegon had approached the company for a possible takeover but was rebuffed.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NN Group prices inaugural 500 million euros of conditional pass-through covered bonds

* HAS PRICED ITS INAUGURAL EUR 500 MILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BONDS

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NN Bank establishes covered bond programme

* ‍NN BANK ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ESTABLISHED A EUR 5 BILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BOND PROGRAMME​

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 pct passive stake in Bioamber

* NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 percent passive stake in Bioamber Inc as of Aug 31 - SEC filing‍​ Source text: [http://bit.ly/2wNus9e] Further company coverage:

09 Sep 2017

Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal

AMSTERDAM Core earnings at Dutch insurer NN Group rose a higher than expected 26 percent in the second quarter, boosted by stronger sales and its recently completed acquisition of Delta Lloyd .

17 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal

* Solvency ratio including newly acquired Delta Lloyd improves

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-NN Group Q2 operating result ongoing business at EUR 404 million euros

* Q2 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 196 PERCENT VERSUS 238 PERCENT IN Q1

17 Aug 2017

Dutch insurer NN Group's core profit rises, beats estimates

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter core profit to 404 million euros ($475.8 million), buoyed by stronger sales and its merger with Delta Lloyd.

17 Aug 2017

Unilever to buy back Dutch preference shares

LONDON Unilever has agreed to buy back the bulk of its Dutch preference shares and to launch a public offer for the rest, valuing them at 450 million euros, as the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company seeks to simplify its capital structure.

09 Aug 2017
