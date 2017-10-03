Edition:
NEPI Rockcastle PLC (NRPJ.J)

NRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,528.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-197.00 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
19,725.00
Open
19,855.00
Day's High
19,993.00
Day's Low
19,383.00
Volume
436,447
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
19,993.00
52-wk Low
17,100.00

About

NEPI Rockcastle plc is an Isle of Man-based commercial property investor and developer. The Company owns and manages retail assets and offices in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, with a complementary portfolio of global real estate listed securities. Its property portfolio includes 42 retail, 6 office and 2... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R97,632.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 538.95
Dividend: 374.14
Yield (%): --

Financials

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about NRPJ.J

BRIEF-Block trade: Nepi Rockcastle says equity raising of about 3 bln rand

* BLOCK TRADE: NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - ‍NEPI ROCKCASTLE ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISING OF APPROXIMATELY ZAR3 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates