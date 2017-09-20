Edition:
Newriver Reit PLC (NRRT.L)

NRRT.L on London Stock Exchange

340.80GBp
4:03pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.60 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
345.40
Open
347.10
Day's High
347.10
Day's Low
340.00
Volume
140,511
Avg. Vol
602,678
52-wk High
371.86
52-wk Low
297.88

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately... (more)

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,038.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 302.85
Dividend: 5.25
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share

* DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Newriver REIT says David Lockhart will shortly undergo elective procedure

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE, DAVID LOCKHART, WILL SHORTLY UNDERGO AN ELECTIVE PROCEDURE THAT WILL REQUIRE HIM TAKING A LEAVE OF ABSENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Newriver Reit to raise not less than 200 mln stg via placing

* ‍Proposed firm placing and placing and open offer to raise not less than 200 million stg at an offer price in range of 330 pence to 340 pence per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017
