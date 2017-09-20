BRIEF-Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share * DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Newriver REIT says David Lockhart will shortly undergo elective procedure * CHIEF EXECUTIVE, DAVID LOCKHART, WILL SHORTLY UNDERGO AN ELECTIVE PROCEDURE THAT WILL REQUIRE HIM TAKING A LEAVE OF ABSENCE