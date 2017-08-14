Edition:
Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)

NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

528.50INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.90 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs535.40
Open
Rs535.40
Day's High
Rs536.05
Day's Low
Rs520.90
Volume
15,200
Avg. Vol
31,486
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20

Nesco Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in activities, including information technology (IT) park (building private IT park and providing space on license basis); exhibition and convention centre (providing space to trade fairs, exhibitions, conventions and conferences); manufacture of machinery, equipment and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs38,273.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 70.46
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 0.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about NSEN.NS

BRIEF-India's Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 416.9 million rupees versus 358.6 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares

* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:

19 May 2017
