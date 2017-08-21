Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)
NSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.98
$2.98
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
493,508
493,508
52-wk High
$4.63
$4.63
52-wk Low
$2.49
$2.49
About
Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company's two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$870.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|302.09
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.73
Financials
BRIEF-Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- appointment is effective August 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Nevsun Q2 revenue $66.1 million
* Nevsun announces Q2 financial results, strategic update and annual reserves
BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president
* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J)
|13,144.00
|+244.00
|Gold Fields Limited (GFIJ.J)
|5,507.00
|-16.00
|Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
|$20.22
|--
|Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L)
|7,400.00
|+5.00