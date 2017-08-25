Edition:
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc

About

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations... (more)

Latest News about NT1J.J

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q4 GAAP shr $0.20

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.20

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Net1 terminates consulting agreement with Serge C.P. Belamant

* Net1 terminates consulting agreement with Serge C.P. Belamant

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Net1 announces closure of FCPA investigation by U.S. DoJ

* Net1 announces closure of FCPA investigation by U.S. Department of Justice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies enters into an equity implementation agreement

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies says on June 19, co through unit entered into an equity implementation agreement with Cell C Proprietary Ltd - SEC filing

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says High Court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order

* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Net1 says advocate Neville Melville will oversee dispute resolution regarding Co's financial services

* Net1 announces the establishment of financial services ombudsman

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says to continue to pursue Cell C stake acquisition

* Net 1 ueps technologies-will continue to pursue acquisition of 15% interest in issued share capital of cell c (pty) ltd ("cell c") for of zar 2 billion​

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Net1 retiring CEO Serge Belamant to be succeeded by Herman Kotze

* Net1 announces retirement of serge belamant and appointment of herman kotze as ceo

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q3 revenue $147.9 million

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

05 May 2017
