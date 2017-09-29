Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.

South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of BMI Healthcare for $100 mln JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Netcare will buy the rest of Britain's BMI Healthcare from private equity firm Apax and other partners in an all-share deal, the company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact * NETCARE LTD - ‍GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT​