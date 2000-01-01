Northgate PLC (NTG.L)
NTG.L on London Stock Exchange
448.00GBp
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.75 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
446.25
Open
435.25
Day's High
466.75
Day's Low
435.25
Volume
72,230
Avg. Vol
468,394
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02
About
Northgate plc is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the light commercial vehicle hire business in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. The Company's segments include UK, Spain and Corporate. The Company has a national network of approximately 80 branches across the United Kingdom and Ireland with a total... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£597.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|133.23
|Dividend:
|11.60
|Yield (%):
|--