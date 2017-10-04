Edition:
India

NTPC Ltd (NTPC.BO)

NTPC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

175.00INR
10:42am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs175.15
Open
Rs175.00
Day's High
Rs176.50
Day's Low
Rs174.45
Volume
20,604
Avg. Vol
616,707
52-wk High
Rs179.75
52-wk Low
Rs146.00

Chart for

About

NTPC Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity. The principal business activity of the Company is the electric power generation by coal-based thermal power plant. The Company's business segments include Generation and Others. The Company's Other business includes providing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,451,614.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,245.46
Dividend: 2.17
Yield (%): 2.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about NTPC.BO

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 4

Oct 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30358.60 NSE 91664.80 ============= TOTAL 122023.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

04 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 3

Oct 3 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 27258.50 NSE 90667.70 ============= TOTAL 117926.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

03 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28

Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NTPC's unit 1 of Feroze Gandhi Unchahar thermal power station to be declared on commercial ops from Sept 30​

* ‍500 MW unit 1 of feroze gandhi unchahar thermal power station to be declared on commercial operations from Sept 30​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yIyspj Further company coverage:

28 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 27

Sep 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26951.10 NSE 72259.30 ============= TOTAL 99210.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

27 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 13

Sep 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17849.60 NSE 39012.00 ============= TOTAL 56861.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

13 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 12

Sep 12 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25796.10 NSE 56079.70 ============= TOTAL 81875.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NTPC commissions ‍40 MW of co's Rojmal wind energy project in Gujarat

* Says ‍40 mw out of 50 mw of Rojmal wind energy project of co in Gujarat commissioned​

11 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 7

Sep 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18865.30 NSE 39318.90 ============= TOTAL 58184.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

07 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 6

Sep 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15535.40 NSE 60487.00 ============= TOTAL 76022.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

06 Sep 2017
» More NTPC.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates