NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO)
NVA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
7.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.03
$7.03
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
397,786
397,786
52-wk High
$8.02
$8.02
52-wk Low
$5.33
$5.33
About
NuVista Energy Ltd. (NuVista) is an exploration and production company, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company's primary focus is on Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney). The Company's products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,258.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|173.31
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-NuVista Energy provides operational update and pipestone well test results
* NuVista Energy Ltd provides operational update and pipestone well test results
BRIEF-NuVista Energy reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.15
* NuVista Energy Ltd announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Apache Corporation (APA.N)
|$41.53
|-0.62
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)
|$41.70
|--
|Encana Corp (ECA.TO)
|$14.34
|--
|Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc (TLM.TO)
|--
|--
|Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL.N)
|$27.76
|+0.39