Edition:
India

Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)

NVU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$23.58
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
105,324
52-wk High
$23.80
52-wk Low
$18.67

Chart for

About

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust, is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company is a multi-family residential real estate investor and operator that provide a spectrum of rental accommodations with a portfolio of over 24,000... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,145.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.95
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 7.10

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates