North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)
NWC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$30.22
$30.22
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
71,810
71,810
52-wk High
$33.74
$33.74
52-wk Low
$24.08
$24.08
About
The North West Company Inc is a Canada-based retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural and urban neighborhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. Its segments are Canadian Operations and International Operations. Canadian Operations consist of approximately 120 Northern stores, over five... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,485.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|48.68
|Dividend:
|0.32
|Yield (%):
|4.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities
* Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-The North West Company says Q2 earnings per share C$0.46
* The North West Company Inc. Announces second quarter earnings, a quarterly dividend and terms of senior notes financing
BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17
* THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air
* Exchange Income Corporation responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc to acquire North Star Air
BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC TO ACQUIRE NORTH STAR AIR
* NORTH WEST WILL PAY FOR PURCHASE PRICE AND FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENTS IN CASH, FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES