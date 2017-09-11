Edition:
India

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO)

NXE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
600,255
52-wk High
$4.45
52-wk Low
$1.42

Chart for

About

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc., is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.96
Market Cap(Mil.): $931.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 338.62
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.08 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -13.90 10.90
ROE: -- -21.64 14.09

Latest News about NXE.TO

BRIEF-Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake property

* Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Nexgen Energy Ltd ‍upon closing of transaction, company will hold a 100cpct interest in property​

* Nexgen Energy Ltd - ‍upon closing of transaction, company will hold a 100 pct interest in property​

11 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials weigh, Nexgen jumps

TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares pushing the index lower, more than offsetting a jump in energy company Nexgen Energy which announced a financing deal.

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-NexGen announces additional US$110 mln financing with CEF Holdings

* Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with cef holdings

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Mega Uranium reports 6.31 pct stake in NexGen Energy

* Mega Uranium Ltd reports a 6.31 percent passive stake in NexGen Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sRgHUY) Further company coverage:

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-NexGen adopts new shareholder rights plan

* Says board of directors has adopted a new shareholder rights plan ("new plan") to replace existing shareholder rights plan

24 Apr 2017
» More NXE.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates