Xing SE (OBCGn.DE)
OBCGn.DE on Xetra
249.30EUR
5:38pm IST
249.30EUR
5:38pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+0.08%)
€0.20 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€249.10
€249.10
Open
€249.05
€249.05
Day's High
€250.20
€250.20
Day's Low
€247.95
€247.95
Volume
2,918
2,918
Avg. Vol
8,410
8,410
52-wk High
€275.15
€275.15
52-wk Low
€166.70
€166.70
About
Xing SE, formerly XING AG, is a Germany-based operator of a social network for business professionals in German-speaking countries. The platform, XING, allows professionals from all kinds of different industries to meet up, find jobs, colleagues, new assignments, cooperation partners, experts and generate business ideas. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,477.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5.62
|Dividend:
|1.37
|Yield (%):
|1.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.83
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|20.22
|14.09
BRIEF-Germany's Xing says acquires Internations
* Says basic acquisition price of around eur 10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Xing Q1 EBITDA grows 15 pct
* Q1 EBITDA grew by 15 per cent to €12.0 million Source text: http://bit.ly/2qwKhuK Further company coverage: