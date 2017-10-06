Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes Final 'AA-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) AUD300 million floating rate notes due October 2020 a final rating of 'AA-'. The notes are issued under OCBC's USD10 billion global medium-term note programme. This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 25 September 2017.

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp priced EUR 500 mln covered bonds Sept 29 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited ()

BRIEF-OCBC appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director * Appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp * Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation buys 685,400 shares in Great Eastern Holdings * Purchased 685,400 shares at S$24.90 per share in Great Eastern Holdings Limited for S$17.07 million in cash

BRIEF-First REIT secures S$50million revolving credit facility * Secures S$50million revolving credit facility and extends maturity date of its term loans

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls about 1 pct as financials drag By Chris Thomas July 28 Singapore shares cut losses at the close of trade on Friday after falling nearly 1 percent, as the city-state's biggest banks pulled down the index and as sentiment took a hit after total jobs fell in the second quarter, the most in 14 years. The FTSE Straits Times Index closed 0.7 percent lower, but rose 0.5 percent on week, its fifth straight weekly gain. DBS Group fell 2.6 percent, United Overseas Bank slipped 2.2 percent and Oversea-Chines