Edition:
India

Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)

OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,304.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-15.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
2,319.00
Open
2,324.00
Day's High
2,324.00
Day's Low
2,292.00
Volume
27,197
Avg. Vol
180,332
52-wk High
2,554.00
52-wk Low
1,950.00

Chart for

About

Octodec Investments Limited is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in the residential, retail, shopping center, industrial and office property sectors. The Company operates through six segments: Offices, Retail, Shopping centres, Industrial, Parking and Residential. The Company is involved in property... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): R6,253.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 273.67
Dividend: 104.80
Yield (%): 9.10

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates