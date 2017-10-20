Edition:
India

Odontoprev SA (ODPV3.SA)

ODPV3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.91BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 15.91
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,003,796
52-wk High
R$ 16.60
52-wk Low
R$ 10.84

Chart for

About

Odontoprev SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the provision of dental care services. The Company is involved in the management, sale and provision of private dental care plans and services. It offers services to individual and corporate customers. The Company organizes its dental care services into three main... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 8,314.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 531.29
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 2.60

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates