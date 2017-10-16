Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.BO)
OEBO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
467.90INR
3:51pm IST
467.90INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.31%)
Rs1.45 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs466.45
Rs466.45
Open
Rs472.00
Rs472.00
Day's High
Rs472.00
Rs472.00
Day's Low
Rs462.00
Rs462.00
Volume
24,118
24,118
Avg. Vol
54,242
54,242
52-wk High
Rs485.00
Rs485.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.60
Rs255.60
About
Oberoi Realty Limited is engaged in construction and real estate development, and hospitality. The Company's segments include Real estate and Hospitality. The Company is involved in the development of approximately 40 projects that aggregates over 9.18 million square feet of space. It handles residential, commercial, retail,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs144,246.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|339.60
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 835.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Oberoi Realty gets shareholders' nod for for issue of shares via public offer/private placement
* Gets shareholders' nod for offer or invitation to subscribe NCDs on private placement
BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty June-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
* June quarter consol pat 913.7 million rupees versus profit of 1.09 billion rupees last year