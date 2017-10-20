Grupo Concesionario del Oeste SA (OEST.BA)
OEST.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
35.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
35.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.28%)
$-0.10 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$35.40
$35.40
Open
$35.50
$35.50
Day's High
$35.70
$35.70
Day's Low
$34.35
$34.35
Volume
68,015
68,015
Avg. Vol
82,996
82,996
52-wk High
$40.50
$40.50
52-wk Low
$15.50
$15.50
About
Grupo Concesionario del Oeste SA is an Argentina-based construction services company principally engaged in the construction, repair, maintenance, management and exploitation of the Western Access, a 55.05 kilometers path which forms part of the access network to Buenos Aires and links the cities of Buenos Aires and Lujan. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,952.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|160.00
|Dividend:
|0.94
|Yield (%):
|2.05
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.