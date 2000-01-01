OHB SE (OHBG.DE)
OHBG.DE on Xetra
44.35EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)
€1.15 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
€43.20
Open
€43.17
Day's High
€44.47
Day's Low
€43.16
Volume
9,701
Avg. Vol
20,757
52-wk High
€47.47
52-wk Low
€18.10
About
OHB SE is a Germany-based company, which focuses on the space technology. The Company operates in two segments: Space Systems, developing and executing space projects, low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications and earth observations including scientific payloads; and Aerospace
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€733.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.47
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|0.95