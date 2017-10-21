Edition:
Oi SA (OIBR4.SA)

Oi S.A. is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its segments include Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SMEs/Corporate.

UPDATE 3-Brazil judge gives creditors more time to work out Oi restructuring

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA's bankruptcy case agreed on Friday to give creditors and the company more time to reconcile competing restructuring proposals, 16 months into Brazil's largest in-court reorganization.

21 Oct 2017

Brazil court postpones Oi creditors assembly to Nov. 6

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA bankruptcy protection case agreed on Friday to postpone the creditors assembly that was scheduled for Monday to Monday, Nov. 6, court documents showed.

21 Oct 2017

Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says

BRASILIA, Oct 20 Debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is "totally prepared" for a creditors assembly on Monday, but the group will continue conversations should a petition by bondholders to delay the meeting be approved, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Creditors request delay of Oi assembly -sources

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Creditors including state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, development bank BNDES and groups representing bondholders on Thursday requested the delay of Monday's creditors assembly of Brazilian phone company Oi SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

20 Oct 2017

REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA has asked to delay an assembly of creditors of Brazilian phone company Oi SA scheduled for Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

20 Oct 2017

Brazil's Anatel to meet Monday on Oi fine-for-investment swap -source

BRASILIA, Oct 19 The board of Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel will meet on Monday morning to analyze a request by indebted carrier Oi SA to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

20 Oct 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso slips to 5-month low on NAFTA jitters

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 16 The Mexican peso weakened to a five-month low on Monday on mounting concerns over the future of the nation's trade ties with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which is demanding big changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, has presented a series of hard-line proposals that partners Canada and Mexico say will be tough to accept. Negotiators are running out of time to reach consensus and loo

16 Oct 2017

Oi's largest creditors demand meeting to renegotiate debt plan

SAO PAULO A group of bondholders that are Oi SA's largest creditors demanded on Sunday that the company's top executives meet them as soon as possible to renegotiate a debt plan.

16 Oct 2017

Oi's largest creditors demand meeting to renegotiate debt plan

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 A group of bondholders that are Oi SA's largest creditors demanded on Sunday that the company's top executives meet them as soon as possible to renegotiate a debt plan.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Brazil's Oi creditors shun debt plan, warn of lengthy feud

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Oi SA's revamped restructuring plan fails to address most creditor concerns and may unleash a legal battle or government intervention to avert a collapse of Brazil's No. 4 mobile phone carrier, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017
