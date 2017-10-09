Edition:
India

Oil India Ltd (OILI.BO)

OILI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

339.70INR
1:20pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs340.75
Open
Rs341.00
Day's High
Rs341.00
Day's Low
Rs333.80
Volume
12,529
Avg. Vol
51,993
52-wk High
Rs367.42
52-wk Low
Rs258.00

Chart for

About

Oil India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing crude oil and natural gas. The Company's segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas, LPG, Pipeline Transportation and Others. It owns and operates approximately 10 drilling rigs and over 10 work-over rigs, besides charter hiring drilling rigs based on... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs264,848.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 756.60
Dividend: 4.75
Yield (%): 4.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about OILI.BO

Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration

NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

09 Oct 2017

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

09 Oct 2017

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

09 Oct 2017

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.

09 Oct 2017

India raises price of locally-produced natural gas to $2.89 mmbtu

MUMBAI India has raised the price of its locally produced gas by 16.5 percent to $2.89 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) for the October to March 2018 period, compared with the previous six months, according to a government website.

29 Sep 2017

Exclusive: India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit - sources

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.

27 Sep 2017

EXCLUSIVE-India may offer up to 60 pct stakes in producing fields to private companies -sources

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 27 India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already under production to private firms, said five government and company sources with knowledge of the matter.

27 Sep 2017

EXCLUSIVE-India may offer up to 60 pct stakes in producing fields to private companies -sources

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 27 India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already under production to private firms, said five government and company sources with knowledge of the matter.

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Oil India gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures

* Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures on private placement basis

25 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's oil PSUs mulling to buy stake in UAE oil field, says Oil India CMD - PTI in Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

22 Sep 2017
» More OILI.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates