Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

India raises price of locally-produced natural gas to $2.89 mmbtu MUMBAI India has raised the price of its locally produced gas by 16.5 percent to $2.89 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) for the October to March 2018 period, compared with the previous six months, according to a government website.

Exclusive: India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit - sources NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.

EXCLUSIVE-India may offer up to 60 pct stakes in producing fields to private companies -sources NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 27 India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already under production to private firms, said five government and company sources with knowledge of the matter.

BRIEF-Oil India gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures * Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures on private placement basis