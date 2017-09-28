Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.BO)
OMAX.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
204.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs205.95
Open
Rs205.90
Day's High
Rs206.40
Day's Low
Rs202.85
Volume
183,294
Avg. Vol
182,769
52-wk High
Rs209.40
52-wk Low
Rs154.85
About
Omaxe Limited is engaged in real estate activities. The Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure facilities, which include housing and real estate development. Its segments include Real Estate, Construction and Others. The Real Estate segment is engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs36,168.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|182.90
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD
Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage: